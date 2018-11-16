Offensive linemen are so often overlook The excellent young men who put points on the board could not be so productive without the excellence young men who open up holes in the defensive line for them. Last week's article mentioned four linemen who were good Not a single name was mentioned. I would like to see some credit were credit is due. Bejon Robinson , Salpointe, is mention very frequently, well deserved. However, he has even said that his linemen are in part responsible for his success. Please as Salpointe continues to prevail. Name these unsung young men.
Patty Vosberg Pope
Southeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.