We too are Wildcat fans who cannot stomach Bill Walton’s blather. Found a way to get around it: the IMG Radio Network with Brian Jeffries, who is a GREAT sports announcer for UA sports. We pause the game on the television for the few minutes it takes to sync it to the sound on the smartphone and voila, no Walton voice! Still have to SEE Walton and Pasch (who is just as annoying) when the camera is on them versus the play on the court, but it has saved our sanity when trying to watch our team!
Judy Davis
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.