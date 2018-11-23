The headlines in the morning papersays the Team fizzled in Maui by losing to Gonzaga and Auburn. How is losing to the #3 team Gonzaga by 17 points and to the # 9 team, Auburn by 16 points fizzling? Losing all five starters to the NBA and playing teams with mostly upper class players and our team made up of transfers and young players, in my humble opinion, was an outstanding week in Maui.
Bruce Pascoe does not write the headlines but the Star needs to get someone who knows basketball to write the headlines. I feel the team deserves better than headlines that do not relate to the games played.
Walt Roberson
Northwest side
