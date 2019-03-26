The UA Women's Basketball team is fantastic. Amazing improvement under Coach Barnes! From early season to now improvement is astonishing, their skill, team play, enthusiasm, energy and determination. We cannot wait to be season ticket holders next season.
Now retired, but as university administrator at small colleges I was encouraged to attend all student events to show support for students. Mantra was be visible. Half my career was here and I followed that mantra. UA Presidents, Provosts, etc. often seen at student events across campus from arts to athletics. I have not, however, seen President Robbins, or Sean Miller, in attendance at women's basketball games making a winning run to the NIT invitation, nor the two victories taking us to Sweet 16. Maybe I just missed them. Fan support in McKale tremendous, including UA basketball great Bob Elliott, former UA athletic administrator Rocky LaRose. I would love to see Arizona be there for these Cats. Hoping for 5000 at Thursdays game! FILL MCKALE!! GO CATS!!!!
Judith Bassnett
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.