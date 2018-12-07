Everyone seemingly likes to complain about how much assistant coaches make. The recent article hinted that the U of A is cheap when compensating its staff. Note well where those higher paying schools are located: Seattle, Los Angeles, and the Bay Area , all extremely expensive places to live. Oregon is an outlier because of the deep pockets of Phil Knight. For the rest, it's how affordable is housing. By comparison, Tucson is a bargain.
Thomas Rothe
Northwest side
