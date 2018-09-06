In 2010 U of Az football played the nine other schools in the PAC-10, at that time. Five were home games. And they even played three non-conference games early in September. Then someone had a bright idea to add two other schools to the Conference and make it the PAC-12. Now each school only plays some of the eleven other teams, each season. So each year a team can have a strong, or weak schedule, opponent wise. And at seasons end the North division has to play the winner of the South, for overall winner!

Why, o why couldn’t they have left well-enough-alone? This year we don’t play Washington and Stanford; two powerhouses, which is good. Maybe the Wildcats can win six games this season and still get to a minor Bowl game?

Conference expansion is usually “driven”by television money.

Kenneth Unwin

East side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

Subscribe for just 99¢ per week
  • Support quality journalism
  • Get unlimited access to tucson.com and apps
  • No more surveys blocking articles

Tags

Comments may be used in print.

Load comments