Headline reads: NAU head coach Murphy joins staff at Arizona.
Huh, what’s this all about? A head coach coming to AZ to be associate head coach at his alma mater where he played ball - sounds like transition offense by AZ. Makes sense. Zona needs one of their own to get the program out of the gutter and back on the mantel piece. And bringing in a “home grown” laddie is the ticket.
So here’s the scenario. NCAA investigative findings come out around Sept 1 and not looking good for the Cats. Miller punts, Murphy, as associate HEAD coach, receives, takes the ball and runs with it. The players have had time to meet coach Murphy by then and know his philosophy/expectations. A smooth transition and the whole lot head “seamlessly” (I hate that word) into ‘19-‘20 season ..... Sean Who? Just a bad memory. Go CATS!
Frank Klonoski
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.