While you wouldn't know it from reading the Daily Star, Tucson has a professional baseball team in the Pecos League this summer. The Tucson Saguaros play their home games at Cherry Field near Broadway and Campbell; first pitch is usually 7 p.m. Last night Robby Medel pitched a complete game shutout against the California City Whiptails, giving up 6 hits and striking out 12, and the Saguaros won 3-0. Yes, the Robby Medel who pitched for the Arizona Wildcats. It's unfortunate that the Daily Star can't find enough space in the Sports section to list even a line score or the Pecos League standings. Is it any wonder Tucson hasn't been able to keep a professional baseball team in town?
Betsy Checchia
Northeast side
