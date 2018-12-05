While watching the first few games played by our new Wildcats, the word ragamuffin came to mind. One of its meanings is urchins and I felt often I was watching a group of kids working hard to come together. I was also reminded of the Artful Dodger from the musical "Oliver!"
He was quite a sneak and truly artful. The new kids often sneaked in for a layup or artfully threw up a three ball. Free throws seemed so relaxed and a "so what" kind of attitude. I was surprised when I looked up the word that there is something called a Ragamuffin Cat that is also quite relaxed. Lately the Ragamuffins have come together more but still seem to me to be fittingly called "Ragamuffin Wild Cats." Bear down .
James Nation
Foothills
