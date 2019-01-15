Re: the Jan. 9 article "Attorney to Raiders: Try Tucson for a year."
All I can say is Tucson needs more Ali Farhangs. I commend this gentleman's love of Tucson. Business leaders should join him in Oakland, pitch our renovated UA stadium and the beauty of our Old Pueblo. Nothing to lose. Imagine Tucson's tax revenue and, more importantly, economic boost. Possibly engage Arizona's Ernie Garcia and Arte Moreno! Strong possibility these two would support Tucson and this grand concept. If only for ONE GREAT RAIDERS SEASON. #tooexcited
Ruby Mendoza-Ulrich
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.