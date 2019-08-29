Re: the August 27 article "After unacceptable opening loss, where do Wildcats go from here?."
I have been following UA football for almost 75 years. This loss was disappointing to say the least, but not surprising. Last year's loss to BYU I thought was an omen of things to come. The current coaching staff hasn't shown much in the way of adjusting to game situations nor to the skills of the players (e.a. misusing Tate by not taking advantage of his speed and elusiveness.). On refection of the past, I thought about the lack of success by head coaches who came to UA after being fired at their previous school. Coaches who came to mind were Ed Doherty, John Mackovic, and Rich Rodriguez. Perhaps the athletic director needs to cut the school's losses and get a SUCCESSFUL coaching staff that cares.
Like you, I hope the UA gets to the Rose Bowl during my lifetime. I hope it happens sooner than later.
Greg Scott
Northwest side
