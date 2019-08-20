I have been reading various published sports articles of recent in the AZ Daily and have been encouraged because the tone of each has been very positive and each has left the reader, I hope, with a rejuvenated appreciation of college athletics. Examples include a recent article highlighting Ryan Luther and Justin Coleman's Master's Degree completion, Syndric Steptoe's hire for player development, Coach Harvey dropping some knowledge about Aari McDonalds speed and Coach Murray's and his players comments about the relationship coach has developed with his crew of young runningbacks. Perhaps this is evidence of a climate change due to a new and proactive football staff. Or, sports journalists may now be looking at local athletics with a red and blue lens. Bravo for this climate change and keep it going.
David Corsi
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.