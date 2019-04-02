RE: the March 27 article "After turbulent time away, defender Ledbetter says it feels right to suit up again for FC Tucson."
You are very lucky to have this young man as a player on this team, he tried to do right in St. LOUIS but it just did not work out for him. He was really down when he got let go by St. louis but he had his family and friends to help keep the fire in his stomach burning . We wish him well in his decision and you will never find a nicer guy , so give them the best you got , and good luck .Grumpy.
William Meyers
South Tucson
