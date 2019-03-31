I've attended the WNIT games the Lady Wildcats have played and Coach Miller and his team are nowhere to been seen, in support of Coach Barnes and her team. That's really unfortunate and shows a lack respect and support the Lady Wildcats have earned. Perhaps Miller doesn't want to see how Coach Barnes changes to a zone defense when the other teams guards start penetrating the man to man coverage. Since Miller and his team had no post season, it would have been a wonderful opportunity, and I'm sure much appreciated by Coach Barnes and her team, if they had attended and supported the Lady Wildcats.
John Shattuck
Northwest side
