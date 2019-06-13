The Arizona women's golf team is an amazing group of young women competing nationally at a very high level. Last year they won the national championship. They are contenders again this year. In today's paper there was no mention that Bianca Pagdanganan ended yesterday at 3rd in the country and the team would be in the NCAA quarterfinals. This lack of coverage of the success of these women is very disappointing, but not unusual for this newspaper. I know that you can do better.
Elizabeth Fimbres
Midtown
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.