Re: the May 22 article "Richardson's life 'largely ruined' by scandal, attorney says."
I was pleased to see that the Star Sports Staff is making an effort to show coach Richardson for who he is, a loving and kind individual. His letters of support are sincere and extol the virtues of a nice man who made a mistake. We all regret what happened and we wish we could go back in time to prevent it. I admire that he took responsibility for his actions, his deceptiveness hurt his family, himself, the University and the sport. Not only was he collecting bribe money and keeping it for himself, but he was also billing the University for expenses during some of that same time period and he is on tape speaking behind the back of his boss. A subsequent investigation found that Ayton, “credibly and consistently” denied taking any money or extra benefit to attend the UA, and the same goes for his family. We hope the letters work and the judge shows mercy for Richardson and that restorative justice be utilized.
Richard Harper
Northeast side
