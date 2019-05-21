As anticipated the defense in the basketball bribery trial have done their best to make everyone except their clients look guilty. We shall learn soon enough if their tactic works. In so many words Hansen is calling for the University President to terminate Sean Miller. Hansen's argument remove Eddie Sutton Jr. and insert Sean Miller opinion and likens Miller to Tarkanian. It wasn’t the FBI that fractured Arizona it was an assistant coach making back room sleezy deals with higher ambitions for himself who hated his boss. The video didn’t show Miller in the room and the comment of get him out of the way refers to Miller not being willing to play along. Hansen wants to “Bag” Miller based on the video of a criminal flipped by the FBI and the braggadocio of his co-conspirator. If you have the real proof Hansen take it to the US Attorneys and the FBI because with all that they had, including the video, they didn’t charge Miller.
Richard Harper
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.