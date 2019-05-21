I don't disagree with the premise that President Robbins has to show leadership regarding the men's basketball program at UA. What most Wildcat fans want is proof, proof that a crime has been committed by Sean Miller. What most Wildcat fans want is responsible journalism that demands 1) direct evidence that Miller is on a wiretap indicating that he paid a player and 2)the paper trial that would proof that payments were made. So far there is no evidence that has come to light through the media. These "optics" are bad, mostly created by the media in relying on hearsay rather than actual proof. Why UA should "concede" after FBI investigations cleared Miller previously would be irresponsible of the Administration. Let's demand the proof. Otherwise, any alleged NCAA violation would be a different deal and wouldn't necessarily require UA to part with Miller.
Nancy Peterson
Oro Valley
