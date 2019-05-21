As a U of A grad (‘81), I’m tired of reading about trials, investigations (wire taps) player pay-offs, etc. All for a coach leading a team taken out in the 1st round of the NCAA tournament two years ago (with Ayton) and failed to even make the tournament this year, which is hard to do. Moreover, Miller has never even taken a team to the Final Four
I would think we could find a winning, experienced coach that will run a clean program. Isn’t that what we all want.
Bottom line - Miller must go now!
Beat Down!
Ed Wonacott
Foothills
