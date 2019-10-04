It is getting tougher and tougher each season to watch the games. And I am a diehard fan and really enjoy college football. However Games that start at 7:30 and later get me back to my hotel room at midnight. I consider it borderline fan abuse to have three minute Time outs for change of possession, injury, reviews and just playing time out. 60 minutes of clock time now expands to over 3 1/2 hours. That's too much for the basic fan groups. Students don't want to stay that long. Familys that take kids they can't stay awake that long. And us people over 60 don't like to climb over 20 people to get a break. Games are long enough but when they start at 8 o'clock yeah it makes me wonder do I really want to take the effort of driving down from Chandler getting a hotel room and being exhausted on Sunday. So don't blame the fans when only 30,000 fans show up. Which is too bad because Ariz has some exciting players and play some good football.
Shawn Mcquitty
North side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.