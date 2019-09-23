I AM AN 81 Year old former Tucsonan who receives your paper on line at my home in Northern California I go back as a teenager to the U of A knot hole section of the football stadium starting in about 1952 when I watched such players as Ted Urness, Ed Brown, Buddie Lewis, Don ? (190 lb.guard) and others every game and most practices at the adjoining practice field. I was hooked. I enjoy your perspective and detail on current issues. If you would like to hear more from me I will try to gather the energy and drop you a line one in a while. I hope you stick around for a while and not follw your mother's footsteps just yet.
Cliff Cova
Oro Valley
