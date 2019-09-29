As a suggestion, help Adia get all the attention she deserves for her team, it would be great if PJ writes an article on each player, esp the new ones . Then an update article could be done before PAC 12 play starts. I have personally found that getting to know these young women as people, as well as players, gets the community much more vested in their success. And this will probably guarantee the best attendance possible, as well as the best readership. As someone in Adia's inner circle, I guarantee you that this team is magical, and will get to at least the sweet 16 during March Madness!
Sharon Corben
Oro Valley
