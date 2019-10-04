I had to laugh at the comment in the Sunday paper about the Red/Blue game, "The UA took advantage of it's most important recruiting platform". Apparently, the columnist hasn't been paying attention for the last couple of years. Sean Miller's "most important recruiting platform" seems to be paying for good players. As a UA basketCats fan for 50 years, the shame he has brought onto the program saddens me. Scenario 1 is he didn't know his coaches were cheating (hard to believe since he himself was recorded offering money), and should be fired for incompetent leadership. Scenario 2 is he was cheating along with them, and should be fired. C'mon UA, fire him and get a coach who will bring integrity and respect back to UA. Lute must be shaking his head at what has become of the program he built.
Alan Cross
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.