This article is totally uncalled for. I do not know what the sense of urgency was to have questions like this asked/answered while in the locker room after the last game of the season. Putting young men on the spot, on camera, asking for a decision about ones future is completely classless given the circumstance. I would strongly support restricting the local media access to athletes as a consequence of this. I am very impressed with the restraint the athletes demonstrated after this line of questioning. Way to go Wildcats! Boo Az Daily Star reporters.
David Corsi
Midtown
