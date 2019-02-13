Re: the Feb. 11 letter to the editor "Why do we support disrespectful players?"
U.S. Federal Statute (36 U.S. Code § 301 – National anthem) suggests facing the flag and standing at attention with the right hand over the heart. Note this is a suggestion, not a law; and if you look around at the 14,000 fans at McKale during a game, most people will not have their hands over their hearts.
The NBA asks players, coaches, etc. to “line up in a dignified manner.” There are many different ways to show honor and respect. We sit across from the team bench at UA men’s basketball, within a few yards of where the student athletes stand during the anthem. We can assure you that they’ve always behaved in a respectful and humble manner during the anthem. It is troubling that the author assumes that if the person next to him doesn’t behave in the way the author wants, then that person is automatically suspect.
Pat Murphy and Rick Williams
Northeast side
