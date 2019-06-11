Re; the June 10 article "Harsh sentence caps 20 months of personal trials for Richardson."
Greg Hansen's quibbling about Book Richardson's three month prison sentence may seem admirable, but it is wrongheaded. A man who makes $250,000 dollars a year sells his soul for $20,000 so he can fix his mother's house? That "they all do it" doesn't give Richardson carte blanche to destroy U of A's basketball reputation. I never made a third of Richardson's yearly salary in the thirty years I was a teacher. He should be thankful he only got three months.
Robert Matte Jr
East side
