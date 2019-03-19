For six weeks a year there's big boy horse racing in Tucson. Rillito Downs may be old and creaky, but it is an integral part of the "winter" events that are the Old Pueblo.
The place is packed every Saturday and Sunday from top to bottom, with families with kids and seniors and horse owners, ex-jockeys, artists, cowboys and girls, "degenerate" gamblers and whimsy bettors on silk colors, horse names, or jockeys and trainers .
There's an electricity in the Rillito air that every Southern Arizonan ought to sample and enjoy — never mind the horse industry with its many levels is a long time mainstay of our economy.
The University of Arizona School of Agriculture, the volunteers, the professionals — they all blend into our very own little Churchill Downs.
You never know, in between the Sonoran Dogs, Mariachis, and the 300-yard equestrian cavalry charge races, you might see the next Bob Baffert.
Viva Rillito!!!!
Baird Thompson
Foothills
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.