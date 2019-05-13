I commend UA President Robbins for sticking it out and supporting Coach Miller. Was Miller too trusting of Book Richardson? Absolutely, and we will get NCAA penalties because of it. Unfortunately a long time Assistant Coach took advantage of the trust and friendship. I can only imagine what that spit in the face feels like to Miller. Arizona basketball is a program that DOESN'T NEED TO PAY TO GET PLAYERS, it's name and tradition speak for themselves. Book, why don't you clean your concious and speak out on Miller's behalf?
Jeffrey Faircloth
Northeast side
