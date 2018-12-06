As a loyal Wildcat Football Fan, it has taken me over three weeks to recover from the Sumlin sinful and somber ending to his "New Era" of U of A football. An entire book can be written about how Sumlin/Mazzone destroyed the most hyped; potential Heisman, pre-season quarterback in all of collegiate football. The season was "Tateless" and thus, lost. The other book which should be written would be titled, "Three Years lost in the Desert". The Marcel Yates story. How to keep your job while getting digressively worse in every statistical category in college football. The defensive coach holdover experiment is over and didn't work. Not one defensive Pac-12 All-Conference Selection? This is the Yates effect. The time has come to seize the opportunity to hire Chuck Cecil as the Defensive Coordinator to save U of A football as we know it. We need a coach who can instill pride back into playing defense. Don't let Chuck get away. Hire him today. Seize the Day!
Bruce Baca
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.