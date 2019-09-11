Re: the September 8 article "Replacing west side of stadium next step for Heeke."
Six, sometimes, seven football games are played in the UofA football stadium each year. Often by the end of the season it is occupied by very very few fans who have lost interest in the team. Now it is suggested that up to $150 million be spent for those very few occupants on those very few six to seven game days.
Seriously?
I suggest remembering that the university is an academic institution. I look forward to reading that even half of that $150million has been given to an academic department where the classrooms are fully occupied five days a week for two semesters each and every year.
Seriously!
Barbara Rosenberg
Midtown
