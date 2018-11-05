General Ron Shoopman has become the de facto president and athletic director of the University of Arizona with his comments to ESPN. Shoopman has placed himself squarely in the spotlight vis a vis Coach Miller. Here is the headline, "Arizona regents chair: Board never said Sean Miller's job is safe." Not only is Miller being tried by the media and especially ESPN but now is also under fire from the head of the Arizona Board of Regents. In America the basic legal principle is that a man is innocent until proven guilty and comments made by Shoopman prior to any proceeding are pejorative and prejudicial. I am disappointed in his comment, "The board advises and has oversight. We hire the presidents and we fire the presidents. The presidents hire and fire the coaches. That's what happens." I could not imagine any judge in Arizona making a comment about a defendant prior to a trial as a matter of fairness and justice. I could imagine General Alexander Haig making such comment.
Richard Harper
Northeast side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.