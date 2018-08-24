I am sick and tired of reading about athletes, particularly at the U of A, getting a pass from their consequences after breaking the law. The lawyers have already "jumped" into Ira Lee's DUI and are discussing how to reduce his penalties by using legal mumble jumble. Lee was driving while very drunk and could have injured or killed a pedestrian or another driver.
The lawyers are also giving him excuses: his grandmother's recent death, he is away from home, he is only 20 years old, etc, etc. Obviously the UA basketball team needs him and to be eligible for this season, but do other students get a pass when caught driving extremely drunk? I do not think so. Is this another instance where a star athlete gets a "slap on the wrist ?
Reese Woodling
Northeast side
