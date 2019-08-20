Greg Hansen is right, baseball has gotten to slow. But I couldn't disagree more on how to speed it up. As a Wildcat baseball season ticket holder i have witnessed the ridiculously slow play. Took my wife's boss to a weekday game this past year. First pitch, 7pm. At 10 o'clock it was the middle of the 5th inning, we had to leave. But shortening the games to 7 innings would be a huge talent drain on college baseball. I can hear the agents and scouts telling the 18 year old kids and their parents that playing a shortened game is no way to prepare for pro ball. Followers of Pac 12 baseball wouldn't get to see the next Randy Johnson at USC, or Barry Bonds at ASU. I attended a Pensacola Blue Wahoos game, Double A, in April. The pitcher was on the clock, also batter and both teams between innings. Game took 2 hours and 50 minutes including 10 minute delay due to injury. The clock works!
Tom Finley
Northwest side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.