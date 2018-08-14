Arizona Daily Star Headline Sept. 17, 2017: “Arrest of UA Assistant Rocks Hoops Program.” Eleven months later in today’s Star we find that the NCAA has cleared investigators to move ahead with cases involving Arizona and other schools.
This is a travesty for Arizona. A school we take great pride in, with Miller continuing the legacy of Olson to run a clean program. As the cloud continues to cast doubt, we know already that our program has lost great recruits. No doubt those we are pursuing even now may decide not to take the risk. Those responsible for dragging this on so long should be themselves penalized. Their behavior is unconscionable.
Jack B. Walters
Northeast side
