There are plenty of reasons to head over the hill to Sonoita ranging from the great wineries, astonishing views, hiking, birding but once a year it's the horses front and center. At the fairgrounds on Derby Day and Sunday there's a gathering of the equestrian fans from cowboys and cowgirls, to owners, trainers, breeders and jockeys. Men, women, children all embrace the quarter horses that race in a cloud of dust for win,place and show.
The jam packed grandstand plus spillover indoor beer and hot dog simulcast emporiums---let fans watch the race live, or on the big screens all the while plunging your brains out. For the high rollers and Derby devotees there's even a clubhouse where , for a few extra dollars, the spoils in their tuxedoes and ladies in their HATS can see and be seen. Call early, it's usually sold out.
Next time you're over Sonoita way on the first Saturday (or Sunday) in May, stop by and soak in a little Arizona style Derby Day.
baird thompson
Foothills
