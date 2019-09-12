I was so looking forward to watching the Naomi Osaka vs Coco Gauff match for the actual tennis! I was totally blown away by the compassion and sportsmanship displayed by both of these young ladies at the END of their match. Big Kudos to Osaka... what a classy thing to do after a blow-out win to console and mentor an amazing 15 year old player in Coco! I will not remember the 6-3, 6-0 score years from now... but I will remember the Class Act that Naomi Osaka, who is just only 21 years old herself, was on this day! Great job being role models ladies and what it is to show great sportsmanship (or should it be ‘sportswomanship’?)
Steven Stewart
West side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.