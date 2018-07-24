As a retiree, one of my remaining daily rites of passage is reading our morning newspaper. However, as I reach the sports section in anticipation of scanning game results, I am often disappointed to find an “N” indicating “night game” next to the game of most any West coast baseball, basketball or football game not concluded by 9 p.m. No article. No Box Score. Nothing. It has become apparent the Star must “go to bed early” rather than making the effort to satisfy their paying customers.
Those without access to computers, smart phones or tablets are deprived of the pleasure of reading about their favorite sports teams. Unless this policy is changed, customers who can will continue to search for the most recent news and sports online rather than enjoying the daily newspaper. If so, it would seem predictable that home delivery will eventually end and both paper carriers and newspapers will no longer be necessary.
Yet another tradition lost to "progress.”
Steve Martin
Marana
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.