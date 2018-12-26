Re: "Coaches' bowl bonuses suffer as players opt out of games". Yes, getting injured in a post-season college bowl game might affect a player's draft position and signing bonus, and the decision not to play might then impact the coach's bonus money for winning a bowl game.
But what about the rest of the team? How do they feel about their best players abandoning them just as the team attains the common goal they all had - earning a bowl invitation?
And head coaches who have been hired away for next season by another school are also opting out of coaching the players they recruited, nurtured and inspired, in their final and arguably most important game of the year. It comes down to honoring commitments and leading by example. There doesn't seem to be much of that going on anywhere in our country these days.
Ron Lent
East side
