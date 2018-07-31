Re: the July 30 letter to the editor "Sports fans driven away by Star's early deadlines."
I totally agree with the letter regarding the Star's early deadlines. In the past I could at least get late ending baseball box scores with some articles about outstanding plays, etc. Now I get nothing, unless, of course, it is about the Diamondbacks. Not all baseball fans are Diamondbacks fans. So how about going back to your old system. I am seriously considering cancelling my subscription to the Star and getting my news online.
Another retiree who is disappointed.
Brian Gallagher
Midtown
