I have never seen someone's vendetta against a person as Greg Hansen is displaying against Sean MIller. Shame on him and shame on the paper for allowing it. My question is why? To what purpose does this serve? Who has made Greg Hansen sole proprietor on what people feel or think. Proof is not essential, please don't let him ever be my judge. I heard that he was the leak to ESPN and contribute to their information regarding Sean Miller. We get that he doesn't like him, but to viciously go after him is unethical and malicious. His display of McCarthyism is so apparent and that the paper is allowing it is shocking. This has cause me to change my opinion of the Arizona Daily Star closing down....CLOSE IT DOWN!!!!
Betty Cohen
Vail
