RE: the March 27 articles "Rosborough, invaluable No. 2, a shoo-in for new Hall of Fame," and "Disgraced lawyer Avenatti accuses Nike of giving cash payments to Ayton's mother."
Wednesday's paper contained two contrapuntal pieces of original journalism. First was the Pascoe reporting of Nike's professed innocence on charges of cash payments in pursuit of college recruiting. Contrast that seamy side of sports with Greg Hansen's article on the career of Jim Rosborough. This lifelong assistant has not found his compensation in shady, under-the-table deals, but n the well-earned admiration of athletes whom he has coached and guided. A true gentleman; too seldom encountered.
John Gildea
Oro Valley
