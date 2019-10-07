California Gov. Gavin Newsom on Monday (Oct 1) signed a bill into law which will allow college student-athletes in the state to make money from images, names or likenesses. The law would only apply to student-athletes in California. Is the PAC-12 just about to go back to the PAC-8? One has to ask, "can the the NCAA survive without CA schools?" Or better, "can CA schools survive without the NCAA?" What happens when the NCAA bans all the rest of their other 49 state membership from competing against CA teams? Or if the NCAA bans any of their collegiate athletic events being hosted in CA. Imagine a CA coach approaching an Arizona high school athlete promising a multi-million "endorsement" that would have his/her name appearing on a local fast food ad. The understanding of amateurism has to be either redefined or removed from our language.
Raymond Behnke
SaddleBrooke
