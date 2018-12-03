Re: the Nov. 29 column "Unemotional Sumlin, Wildcats still have a lot to prove to fans."
I live in Fort Wayne, Indiana and grew up in Tucson watching games at the stadium and selling soda in the early '70s as a child. I have watched all the coaches and must agree with Greg Hansen about how non emotional Kevin Sumlin is. Does he want to win? We hear nothing about what he is trying to accomplish. We are all in for a long 5 years or whatever the contract is with Sumlin.
His in-game decisions are exasperating. He never tries to motivate any of us in the stands at.home or watching on the tube. Is this how he coached Texas A & M, or Houston. Please Mr. Sumlin, reach out to your players, coaches, administrators, faculty, alumni, and fans and let us know what you are going to do to revive the Red and Blue and how you are going to us to winning. We hired you to get us back in the national spotlight. Take charge and be held accountable.
Scott Olbin
Fort Wayne, Ind.
