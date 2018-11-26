I was overjoyed to hear Bill Walton on the TV again now that the basketball season is in full swing. Color commentary during sports games began in an era where TVs where 10 inches and in black and white, and you truly needed an announcer to describe what was happening on the court. Now that viewers have 60-inch, high definition color TVs with instant replay, having someone narrate the exact thing you're seeing on the screen is redundant.
Bill Walton — the first and only postmodern commentator — has realized the pointlessness of simply regurgitating to your ears what your eyes are already seeing. Instead, he enlivens the broadcast with history lessons on the Roman Empire, stories of touring with the Grateful Dead, and interesting facts on botany, birthdays and everything between. Thanks Bill for thinking outside the box!
Michael Fitzsimmons
East side
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.