Carrie Cecil's weekly column has been a delight to read. She is informative, insightful, and very positive. Unlike some of the Star's sports writers who are so negative (see Hansen), Carrie maintains a positive and even keeled outlook on events and situations. Even though her husband was an integral part of UA football's short glorious years, she does not constantly get caught up in the nostalgia about about those years (see Hansen, again), but looks forward with hopes of a positive future for UA athletics and for kids in general. I send these articles to my own kids, five who are high school coaches themselves. Her words of wisdom are needed and welcomed. I look forward to more of her columns next year.
Gary Haslett
SaddleBrooke
