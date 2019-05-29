As a lifelong professional and collegiate sports fan, I looked forward to our move to Tucson eleven years ago and the opportunity to follow our UofA men's Pac 12 basketball, football and baseball programs. While I continue to be a fan of these programs (albeit a frustrated one) it is the women's softball, basketball and golf programs that I want to thank.
These programs are a joy to watch. They have high skill levels, extremely well coached and most of all wear their emotions on their sleeves. Whether watching Bianca Pagdanganan and her teammates show the pure joy of winning a title in 2018 and then losing a heartbreaking semifinal this week or Mike Candrea's team singing in the dugout and surrounding home plate to celebrate a home run is a pure joy to watch. With few exceptions, none of these ladies are going on to professional careers or will be mired in scandals. Well played.
Bill Bevens
Foothills
