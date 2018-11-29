As the UA basketball season moved into full swing, and the much dreaded return of Bill Walton became a reality, I was resigned to watching games with volume muted. Last season I wrote to the Star, the PAC12 Network and ESPN to voice my displeasure with Walton’s commentary. Not only does he not comment on the game being played he makes the play by play announcer a stooge.
I cannot imagine being the straight man to his ramblings while actually attempting to actually call a game. As evidenced by comments here he does evoke strong emotions. Perhaps it’s a reflection of the country at large, a 46-54 split. It appears to me that Bill Walton is all about Bill Walton and he uses these games to remind us — and himself — how great he “used to be.”
Robert Porter
Vail
