The women's basketball game at Pima Community College Saturday had everything except attendance. Everyone should have been there. After a triple overtime, several players fouling our, a few injuries, and spectacular play, fast breaks, and clutch 3-pointers, PCC won 116-114 — and YOU weren't there. The gym should have been packed, as it sometimes is. The gym is easy to get to and plenty of parking. Tickets are $5 and kids are free.
Ned Russell
Northwest side
