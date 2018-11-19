There is no longer a way to defend UA Defensive Coordinator Marcel Yates or his deployment of his Platinum Defensive Schemes here in Tucson. There was a time UA football took great pride in our defense, namely the "Desert Swarm" days of old. The U of A used to be the gold standard when it came to playing defense. UA defensive teams have gone from bad to worse under the direction of Yates over that past three seasons and his boss, Kevin Sumlin, and offensive coordinator, Noel Mazzone, are complicit in not helping to do their parts as well. Yates is paid $500,000 a year to watch our defensive players miss tackles, take undisciplined penalty after penalty, and watch the other teams run up the score as if they were playing against the Sisters of the Poor. If Sumlin doesn't make a change TODAY, then AD Heeke, needs to step up and save the future of Arizona football as we know it.
Bruce Baca
Oro Valley
Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.