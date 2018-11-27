Is this the Arizona Daily Star or the "Tempe U State Press"? Your choice to print the sports page cover photo of the Devils and Sparky spearing the Block A with their "unfeared fork" was just a little too much Sunday morning. Way to spear the hearts of loyal Wildcats fans! It was an awful ending to a mostly good game but it would have been nice to feature a photo of our beloved Wildcats instead of what you published. Scrooge to you too!
Laura Bartkowski
Northwest side
