Is this the Arizona Daily Star or the "Tempe U State Press"? Your choice to print the sports page cover photo of the Devils and Sparky spearing the Block A with their "unfeared fork" was just a little too much Sunday morning. Way to spear the hearts of loyal Wildcats fans! It was an awful ending to a mostly good game but it would have been nice to feature a photo of our beloved Wildcats instead of what you published. Scrooge to you too!

Laura Bartkowski

Northwest side

Disclaimer: As submitted to the Arizona Daily Star.

